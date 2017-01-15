Who should Falcons be rooting for today?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 11:08 AM EST

Earlier this week, we presented the hypothetical question of whether the Seahawks or the Falcons should prefer to face the Packers at home or the Cowboys on the road in the NFC title game. Now that we know which of those two teams will be playing next Sunday, let’s pose the question again.

Falcons fans, do you want to play the Packers at the Georgia Dome or the Cowboys in Dallas?

The obvious answer typically would be to always want to play at home. But if the Packers, who went toe to toe with the Falcons in Atlanta not long before starting a seven-game winning streak and who beat the Falcons 48-21 in their own building during the divisional round six years ago, manage to win on Sunday in Dallas, Aaron Rodgers and company become an even more dangerous opponent.

In contrast, the Cowboys have the pressure of being the No. 1 seed, along with a rookie quarterback who may not yet fully appreciate the stakes of postseason pro football. If the Cowboys win in unimpressive fashion on Sunday over Green Bay, the Cowboys could be more vulnerable next week.

If the Packers win by two points or 20 points or anywhere in between, they’ll carry a ton of momentum into a one-win-for-the-Super-Bowl scenario that will surely make plenty of people believe the Packers will run their current winning streak to nine.

But don’t take my word for it. Cast your own vote as to which team the Falcons should be rooting for, state your case in the comments, and get ready for what should be a great pair of games on Sunday, with the Packers-Cowboys contest followed by Steelers-Chiefs on NBC.