Who should the Patriots be rooting for?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 11:50 AM EST

The question of whether the Falcons should be rooting for a home game against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers or a road trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys and their rookie quarterback will surely tilt in one direction — but not as sharply as, in the abstract, it should.

In the AFC, the Patriots have a much closer question to resolve. Now that they have dispensed with the Texans, who should the Patriots want to see next Sunday night at home?

The issue will be resolved tonight in Kansas City. Until then, chime in with the preferred choice of the Patriots. Steelers or Chiefs for a berth in Super Bowl LI.

Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network cast a vote earlier this week on PFT Live for the Chiefs, given that the Steelers have such a dynamic offense. That said, the Chiefs may be more adept at applying pressure to Tom Brady, which traditionally is one of the key ingredients to beating the Patriots in the postseason.

They’ll be favored against either opponent. But they surely have a preference. What’s yours?