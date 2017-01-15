Albert Wilson touchdown gives Chiefs early 7-3 lead

The Chiefs hold an early 7-3 lead on the Steelers after both teams scored on their initial possessions.
Alex Smith threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson, capping a six-play, 55-yard drive, to give the Chiefs the lead.
The Steelers got what they wanted on the game’s first drive until they got inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line, then settled for a 22-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.
The Steelers went 66 yards in 11 plays. Le’Veon Bell ran three times for 25 yards on the opening drive.
The Chiefs started at their own 45 because the Steelers didn’t want to kick to Tyreek Hill. On the touchdown pass to Wilson, Hill was the decoy and Smith rolled out and found Wilson open.
Alex Smith looking good tonight.
Although KC has kept Pittsburgh out of the endzone,they have not stopped Pittsburgh from moving the ball.
