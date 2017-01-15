 Skip to content

Albert Wilson touchdown gives Chiefs early 7-3 lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 8:38 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Albert Wilson #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium during the fourth quarter of the game on November 20, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chiefs hold an early 7-3 lead on the Steelers after both teams scored on their initial possessions.

Alex Smith threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson, capping a six-play, 55-yard drive, to give the Chiefs the lead.

The Steelers got what they wanted on the game’s first drive until they got inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line, then settled for a 22-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

The Steelers went 66 yards in 11 plays. Le’Veon Bell ran three times for 25 yards on the opening drive.

The Chiefs started at their own 45 because the Steelers didn’t want to kick to Tyreek Hill. On the touchdown pass to Wilson, Hill was the decoy and Smith rolled out and found Wilson open.

  1. bleck5 says: Jan 15, 2017 8:41 PM

    Alex Smith looking good tonight.

  2. Nofoolnodrool says: Jan 15, 2017 8:56 PM

    Alex Smith looking good tonight.

    1 1

    Has the game started yet?

  3. 150bigdaddy says: Jan 15, 2017 9:13 PM

    Although KC has kept Pittsburgh out of the endzone,they have not stopped Pittsburgh from moving the ball.

  4. jbaxt says: Jan 15, 2017 9:26 PM

    Smith has to play better. KCs 2-3 yard passes/screens/etc are great but sometimes you need a 10 yard out.

  5. jbaxt says: Jan 15, 2017 9:31 PM

    How is it the Frogger game and that annoying 1984 Atari type noise better than Collinsworth’s voice?

