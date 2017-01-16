Adam Jones case on hold, prosecutor wants to know NFL punishment

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 9:16 AM EST

Court proceedings related to Bengals cornerback Adam Jones‘ arrest earlier this month following an incident at a Cincinnati hotel have been continued until February 10.

A judge made that decision last Friday after Jones’ attorneys agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said late last week that his office “will pursue something” against Jones for behaving “boorishly and foolishly,” but that he wants and idea of what the NFL will do on the discipline front before deciding how to proceed.

“One of the factors that goes into my decision is what the NFL’s going to do to him,” Deters said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If he gets suspended for four games, he loses $2 million. We have drunken idiots every night over at the [jail] that don’t get fined $2 million.”

Jones has been suspended twice in the past for all of the 2007 season and part of the 2008 campaign, which left his career prospects looking bleak. That outlook cleared after the Bengals signed him in 2010 as Jones has remained productive while staying on the field.

The league is reviewing Jones’ case to see if that streak will end, but there’s no set timeline for them to make a ruling about disciplinary action for the cornerback.