All signs point to Sunday night divisional-round game becoming the norm

It’s not exactly the discovery of plutonium by accident. But Sunday night was an awakening for the NFL.
Ever since the NFL first started staging Saturday night wild-card and divisional-round playoff games, the possibility of shifting the Sunday schedule from 1:05 p.m. ET and 4:40 p.m. ET to 4:40 p.m. ET and 8:20 p.m. ET had been lingering. And then, with a shift of a single early Sunday game to prime-time necessitated by weather issues in Kansas City, the league apparently will be declaring “eureka!” and making the move permanent.
The league had resisted this in the past because it creates a competitive disadvantage where, as in the case of the Steelers, they traveled home late Sunday night and will travel again before Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, the Patriots played at home on Saturday, don’t have to travel at all, and get extra time to prepare, rest, etc. (And no matter what the Steelers have said or will say publicly, they were not happy about the shift in the starting time for Sunday’s game.)
The next question is whether the league will do the same thing on the Sunday night of the wild-card round. The possibility that a team playing on the first Sunday night of the playoffs would have to play on the following Saturday could be a factor, especially since the home game in the divisional round has 13 or 14 days between games.
The overriding factor continues to be (drum roll, please) money, and the NFL will make more of it if games are dropped into prime time on Sunday night. Also, the league will get even greater exposure from games played during windows that will be conducive to more people watching.
Which makes it odd that it took an experiment born of need to get the NFL to realize what had been hiding in plain sight for years.
put one conference on saturday…and the other on sunday….
Good, now move the Super Bowl to Saturday night and all will be well with the world….
Oh sure. Make it harder for those on the east coast to watch the games, as usual.
And, never mind about the advantage it gives to those teams who play on Saturday and will have a day to a day and a half extra to rest before playing one of the teams which has to play on Sunday evening.
Heck, why not just play these games in Europe and be done with it?
so pathetic it took them this long and by accident too boot to figure this out… NFL = blind leading the blind
Just have both conference games played on the same day
As an east coast viewer, you can count me out.
I’m betting they’ll go with 3:05 and 6:40pm for the wildcard and divisional Sundays as they do with the championship games.
I was not happy it switched, I get up way to early to stay up and watch the game. I miss most Sunday and Monday night games.
More people live in EST, a lot of them can’t/won’t watch a Sunday night game.
The NFL will do whatever they can to make every last buck, so I’m sure this will happen. It’s a business, I get it. But at the same time, what do their core fans really prefer? One of the unique things about being a fan of the NFL is the social aspect of watching the big game with friends and family. When you have an 8:30 game on a Sunday night it’s a whole different experience. If you have to work the next day it’s a chore to stay up till the end, unless it’s your team playing.
Play Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. While you are at it move the Super Bowl to Saturday night.
Why not just do the the 230/630 games like they do for Championship Sunday during the whole playoffs Sat and Sun.
As far as Pats “getting an extra day” it’s not like they KNEW they were going to play the Steelers, so it doesn’t really matter.
I think it was him trying to get an “us vs. the world” mentality going, but whatever.
Which make its odd. Indeed, this is what they do, always have, and no sign that they will really learn from this. Bill….Perhaps a new leader at the NFL is needed.
Why aren’t both NFC games one day and both AFC games the other day? For wc weekend and divisional weekend. Wouldn’t that take this problem away.
Also, how is who plays which day decided? Looking at past years it’s different each year. Whether the both 1’s play Saturday, or the afc 1 plays sat and NFC 1 plays Sunday/vice versa.
Only thing that remotely would make sense is that’s it’s all about tv money and who’s paying for which time slot. But the NFL would never take money into consideration, so I just don’t understand.
The league was looking for an excuse and they found it. If they went 2:30 and 6:30 eastern would be a decent compromise. I suppose they think this is okay because many have Monday off for MLK day.