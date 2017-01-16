Andy Reid: Loss wasn’t all about Alex Smith

The final four teams playing this season are quarterbacked by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan, a group that was described as three Hall of Famers and the favorite for MVP this year in a question posed to Chiefs coach Andy Reid at a Monday press conference.
Reid was asked about whether Alex Smith measured up to that group when it came to being able to get the Chiefs to the next level of success.
“Do I still think you can win with Alex? We were right there to do that,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “He made a phenomenal throw on the two-point play to put us in a position to take care of business. This wasn’t all about Alex, that’s not what this was. That’s not what this came down to.”
One question for any team that might contemplate a quarterback change is whether they can find someone better than what’s already on hand and it’s an especially important one for a team like the Chiefs that have so many other pieces in place at the moment.
Upgrading on Smith from freely available talent won’t be easy and the Chiefs know what to expect from Smith. There’s a low ceiling for offensive fireworks, but there are also limited mistakes and the combination has worked well enough for them to go to the playoffs three times over the last four years. For those reasons and the near $10 million in dead money the Chiefs would have if they cut Smith, thinking about who might be next in line at quarterback seems likelier than a change in the starting lineup in 2017.
Alex Smith is a good quarterback who works well in that system. The lack of a consistent runner and a standout every down wide receiver is what is preventing the Chiefs from taking the next step.
Chiefs receivers dropped passes all game yesterday. Smith played fine. Hes good not great which is all you can ask for in todays NFL.
What? Maclin is a legit #1 WR and Ware is a top 10 RB in this league. I do agree Smith is a good QB but his team didn’t let him down. Nor is this loss on him.
He’s in that big group of QBs that are good enough but not elite. It seems like every playoff loss for those QBs leads to a large group of people questioning if they need to get a better QB. The NFL would be a much better league if the bottom half had more Romos, Daltons, Flaccos and Smiths in it.
Chiefs needed to do 2 of the following 3:
1) Stop Bell
2) Win Turnover battle
3) Make Ben move & throw
They didn’t do any of those and were still in the game. Kudos to the Chiefs D but their offense needs a better QB.
Between the WR’s dropping balls, your awful run defense, and even worse time management, Alex Smith deserves the least amount of blame of anyone in the Chief’s organization.
realistically, who can they get that is better?
Still, Kelce is a snowflake.
Don’t change anything KC. You’re very close, and Brady can’t play forever to dominate that conference.
If this team signs a lock down cornerback in the offseason, their defense with Thomas back would rival the Seahawks in 2013.
So KC, when and what time is the parade for Andy?
Your tight end didn’t help.
In a day we saw great QB play from Rodgers and Dak, its clear a QB like Alex Smith cant take you to a championship unless you have the 1985 Bears defense. Not good enough.
If the general question is why the Chiefs’ ceiling seems to be the divisional round, I think the first place you’d have to look would be:
The coach: he has historically had a ceiling that prevents him from winning the big one. His lack of halftime adjustments, his lopsided pass-to-run ratio, and his propensity for having brain freeze as the clock winds down in big games all make an important difference in big games. He needs to be WAY AHEAD going into the 4th quarter of a playoff game in order to win it (and sometimes he even loses *those* games, right Andrew Luck?).
The Chiefs defense did their job holding the high powered Steelers offense to 18 points. If the Patriots can do the same, they’ll win easily.
I don’t understand all the hate towards Smith. That loss was in no way on him last night. Aside from the defense making every huge red zone stop all night long, Alex Smith was the sole reason the Chiefs were in the game to the bitter end. I guarantee you there are at least 20 teams that would salivate at the chance to have him as their starter. Dude is good. That’s coming from a Pittsburgh fan.
I like Alex Smith
Don’t blame him for uninspired vanilla play calling for 3 1/2 quarters.
The only reason the Chiefs were in this game was due to it being in KC. Steelers thumped the Chiefs at home. Steelers were using their 6th and 7th sting WR(Bryant suspended, Wheaton and Coates injured, didn’t hear any mention of DHB)to go along with Brown. Yes the receivers missed some balls but Ben was fairly off target last night. The Chiefs were healthy and at home, no excuses should be coming.
The problem isn’t Smith. Harbaugh made it to an NFC championship game with him. Not Smith’s fault the returner had hands of butter. Not Smith’s fault his tight end is a d-bag…just sayin’
Andy Reid is the best coach in the NFL, maybe all time.
He’s simply not good enough.
Below average arm strength limits ability to challenge a defense deep. Diminishing ability to threaten with his legs.
Was put in a perfect scenario to win given how well his defense did keeping Pitt out of the end zone and didn’t get it done.
It has been the failing of the Texans/Chiefs franchise from its’ inception to have not drafted and developed a true franchise level QB. Chiefs fans have been waiting a lifetime for another Super Bowl and they were disappointed again.
Alex Smith has exactly 2 playoff wins in his 11 year career. It’s easy to say we didn’t lose because of Alex, but it would be nice to be able to say we won because of Alex. A game manager can help get a great team with a HOF coach into the playoffs, but the better QBs usually take over from there. Andy Reid has had plenty of time to develop a young QB, but he probably enjoys the competitive challenge of trying to win with Alex Smith.
For the 14th time in the last 16 years, the AFC Super Bowl team will be quarterbacked by Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, and Peyton Manning. No, Alex Smith can’t lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. If you can’t field a defense that rivals the 1985 Bears or the 2000 Ravens while Smith is your QB, you will not get to let alone win a Super Bowl.
The Chiefs need a big target at Wide Receiver to compliment Macklin and Hill. They have the backs and an elite tight end. They need a big receiver who can be a threat in the red zone. A young Brandon Marshall or Eric Decker type.