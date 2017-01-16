Andy Reid more measured than Travis Kelce about late holding call

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 5:26 PM EST

Arrowhead Stadium was rocking after Alex Smith found tight end Demetrius Harris in the end zone for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but the joy at tying the game ended when referee Carl Cheffers explained the reason for a penalty flag on the field.

Left tackle Eric Fisher was penalized for holding Steelers linebacker James Harrison and the score remained 18-16 Steelers when the Chiefs couldn’t convert from 10 yards further away. Tight end Travis Kelce had a colorful reaction to the holding call after the game, saying that Cheffers shouldn’t be allowed to wear a striped shirt on an NFL field or as an employee at Foot Locker.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday night that he wanted to see replays of the Fisher-Harrison interaction before sharing his thoughts on the call. He shared them on Monday and found common ground with Kelce about the quality of the call if not the way he chose to express it.

“There are certain things you agree with and don’t agree with during games,” Reid said, via ESPN.com. “It really doesn’t matter now that we’re sitting here. I don’t want to be fined any money but I would tell you I was probably leaning the other way. I thought Fish did what he needed to do on that particular block to get that done and the problem is when [Harrison] slipped it can look worse than it is. I know Fish is going to have a lot of eyes on him for that call, and I’m not sure I completely agree with what took place, but it did. The call was made and we live with that.”

Reid is correct about it not mattering much what the Chiefs think of a call that can’t be changed, no matter how hard it might be to think of anything but that ruling and the loss that followed in the near future.