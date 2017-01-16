Bears expected to hire Jeremiah Washburn as offensive line coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 6:01 PM EST

Jeremiah Washburn spent seven years coaching offensive linemen with the Lions and it appears he’s headed back to the NFC North after spending last season in Miami.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the Bears will hire Washburn as their offensive line coach. They parted ways with Dave Magazu at the end of the season as John Fox shuffled some parts of his staff after a 3-13 season.

Washburn was the assistant offensive line coach in Miami last season and worked under Chris Foerster, who was blocked from interviewing with the Rams about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Washburn was the head line coach in Detroit from 2013-15 and the assistant in his first four years with the club.

Washburn worked with his father Jim in both Detroit and Miami, where the elder Washburn is on the Dolphins staff as a senior defensive assistant and pass rush specialist.