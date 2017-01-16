Bill Belichick isn’t worried about videos on “Instant Chat”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has some stock responses for questions from the media that have become well-worn parts of his public image at this point in his career.
The advent of social media added a few new ones to Belichick’s repertoire, particularly when it comes to using the wrong names for well-known companies that operate in that space. The video posted by Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown from the team’s locker room on Facebook after Sunday’s win that featured Mike Tomlin telling his team to get their minds on the AFC title game because the a-holes in New England have had an extra day to prepare.
“As you know I’m not on Snap Face and all those,” Belichick said on WEEI on Monday afternoon. “I’m not too worried what they put on Instant Chat.”
Should Belichick watch the video, chances are he isn’t going to be too shocked by anything that goes on given how long he’s been in the game and that nothing’s going to change his mind about being a more active Face Page user.
Very surprising Bill would make any acknowledgement regarding this video. Steelers are in his head. Hard to do, good job!
I’m not sure if this is a step up from his “MyFace, YourFace, InstantFace” from a few years ago or not…
Belichick = Your Dad
Dude just loves to troll
Bill is hilarious
Whatever you think of him , you just can’t say he’s not a funny man. His answers to this kind of questions are priceless.
Unless the videos can play special teams, Belichick has no use for them.
LOL Instant Chat and Snap Face lol
Only people making a big deal about the video are the media trying to stir up controversy. Seriously, if NFL players can’t get motivated to play in the conference championship round and need junk “bulletin board” material like this, they don’t deserve to be playing under Belichick.
BB forbids MyFace in the locker room.
Gotta agree with Belichick on this one.
Social Media is for narcissists who crave attention and a chance at a new (fake) identity.
Regardless, the Cheats get stomped next weekend.
Video’s that erase after viewing ? Patriots wish they had that a few years ago.
You spelt it wrong – it’s asocial media.
Asocial: avoiding proper social interaction, inconsiderate of or hostile to others.
See what I mean?
Tomlin oughta watch what he says. Not a lot of class for a terrific coach. These quality men should be above trash talk and reflecting respect.
snap doodle, face plant & google-ish
I bet Belichick knows how to watch tapes
People can’t deal with bill’success – that’s all it is – if he wasn’t such a legend who dominated the league everyone would love him – same goes for Brady the GOAT
pittsburghdamned says:
Jan 16, 2017 4:43 PM
Regardless, the Cheats get stomped next weekend.
_____________________________________
“Stomped” with field goals? Good one…
BB and the Patriots will dispatch Tomlin and the Steelers just like they always do…..and Tomlin will whim and complain about something just like he always does….
Let’s face it folks, Mike Tomlin is no match for BB.
The steelers and their fans hate the pats and that is news?
The pats have ruined enough of their New Years for over a decade now that this should come as no surprise. Usually when people hear the pats are playing the steelers they don’t ask if the pats won, but how
bad the beating was lol
When you watch Belichick’s post game locker room speeches he has the attention and respect of ALL his players.
Unlike Tomlin whose players are on Instant Chat during his speeches.
These types of comments make him even more endearing.
The man is a football genius.
Social media, not so much.
He couldn’t care less about it.
SNAPGATE!
The media once again blowing everything out of proportion. I’m 100% positive this goes on in every locker room every week, and yes that includes that Patriots as well
getting caught up in this is like reading body language at the weigh in before a boxing match.
The fox that bit BB died. He is a silent assassin.