Bill O’Brien not ready to declare Brock Osweiler his 2017 starter

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2017, 4:17 PM EST

Texans coach Bill O’Brien benched Brock Osweiler this year, and he only got his job back when the backup got a concussion.

So it makes sense that O’Brien isn’t ready to declare Osweiler his starter for next season.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, O’Brien stalled when asked about his quarterback’s status Monday.

“Before I talk about those types of things, I have to evaluate it myself,” O’Brien said. “I’ve got to talk to our coaching staff, get their input, personnel people, get their input. So I wouldn’t be a good head coach if I stood up here and said, this is what I’m planning to do. The game is less than 48 hours ago. We’re going to evaluate everything.”

Osweiler’s entering the second year of that four-year, $72 million contract they gave him out of desperation last year — when they were hoping to avoid being a a 9-7 team with a great defense and no quarterback.

As it turns out, Osweiler was practically Ryan Fitzpatrick or Brian Hoyer, and the result was the same.

But the contract might have been enough to make him the incumbent, except for the fact Tom Savage replaced him late in the season before a concussion knocked him out of the lineup.

And with the last memory a three-interception performance against the Patriots, Osweiler’s going to have a long offseason to prove himself.