Bill O’Brien not ready to declare Brock Osweiler his 2017 starter

Texans coach Bill O’Brien benched Brock Osweiler this year, and he only got his job back when the backup got a concussion.
So it makes sense that O’Brien isn’t ready to declare Osweiler his starter for next season.
Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, O’Brien stalled when asked about his quarterback’s status Monday.
“Before I talk about those types of things, I have to evaluate it myself,” O’Brien said. “I’ve got to talk to our coaching staff, get their input, personnel people, get their input. So I wouldn’t be a good head coach if I stood up here and said, this is what I’m planning to do. The game is less than 48 hours ago. We’re going to evaluate everything.”
Osweiler’s entering the second year of that four-year, $72 million contract they gave him out of desperation last year — when they were hoping to avoid being a a 9-7 team with a great defense and no quarterback.
As it turns out, Osweiler was practically Ryan Fitzpatrick or Brian Hoyer, and the result was the same.
But the contract might have been enough to make him the incumbent, except for the fact Tom Savage replaced him late in the season before a concussion knocked him out of the lineup.
And with the last memory a three-interception performance against the Patriots, Osweiler’s going to have a long offseason to prove himself.
He shouldn’t.
The kid, um, how do I say this… He’s not good!
Why would you commit to him? He’s just a guy. Just an average (if that) QB who doesn’t have anything special, or the “it” factor if that’s what you want to call it.
So what will he do for you? Like any average player sometimes he will have a decent game and it will raise your hope, but in the end he’ll never put your franchise on bis shoulders and take it anywhere. Unless of course the opposing team is always down to it’s 3rd string QB.
Texans season ticket holder not ready to declare renewal until O’Brien declares Osweiler won’t be the starter.
This is also the thing Kansas City is wondering. Is Alex Smith “special”enough to elevate a good team to the next level? And Alex Smith is light years better than Osweiler,
How does an organization absorb that kind of cap hit for a backup QB that no team would even trade for. I guess inthe grand scheme of things if and probably Savage will start , that they would have had to lay that money anyway for a starter? Know what I am trying to get at?
Scott Mitchell???
Just to add another quick point, with the Texans and that defense, their window is NOW. Do what you can to get a real QB for a year or two and see where that defense can take you. I’m not a Texans fan but I hate seeing a good defense get wasted.
Don’t give up on him. He has a good winning record. In the bad games, they are often forced into passing situations the defense is ready for. Even good qbs throw picks in those situations. Patriots were up big and the Texans were in desperation mode, and one of their receivers dropped a perfectly thrown bomb touchdown pass he threw that would have changed the game. The biggest mistake they can make is dumping him after winning the division and a playoff game. Seriously, all in all, his first season in terms of wins and losses was a success. He wasn’t great, but hey, it’s better than 24 other teams. Stick with him.
My money is on Romo taking a short drive about 3hrs south next year…
…hate to see him leave the Cowboys, but the man wants to play and deserves the chance. And I will root for him to succeed, wherever he goes!!!!
Osweiler is not a starting QB. When Elway declined to even up his original offer a little bit that was a big hint. He knew he could equal Osweiler through the draft or trade for a second tier QB.
Thinking they knew more about QB ability than Elway was the Texans mistake. Sample size was too small. Particularly given that granite wall defense that took them to the Super Bowl.
Osweiler won a playoff game, I don’t see how you bench him next season. We are not talking situation similar to Denver trading Tebow after a playoff win after signing a HOF QB.