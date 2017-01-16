 Skip to content

Brady, Ben, Peyton are 14 of the last 16 AFC Super Bowl quarterbacks

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2017, 12:11 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers speak before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

For the 14th time in the last 16 years, the AFC Super Bowl team will be quarterbacked by Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger or Peyton Manning.

That became certain when Brady’s Patriots and Roethlisberger’s Steelers won this weekend to meet in the AFC Championship Game. Either Brady will start his seventh Super Bowl, adding to his own NFL record, or Roethlisberger will start his fourth. Manning also started four.

The only other quarterback to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in the last 13 years was Joe Flacco, whose team topped Roethlisberger’s Steelers to win the AFC North in 2012, then beat Manning’s Broncos in the divisional playoffs and Brady’s Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Before that, the last other quarterback to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl was Rich Gannon, whose 2002 Raiders dethroned Brady’s 2001 Patriots as reigning AFC champions.

Sunday will be, incredibly, the 11th time Brady has started in the AFC Championship Game. It will be Roethlisberger’s fifth AFC Championship Game. Manning also started five AFC Championship Games.

Since 2001, the Patriots have advanced to 11 AFC Championship Games, the Steelers six (five with Roethlisberger, one without), the Colts four (three with Manning, one without) and the Broncos three (two with Manning, one without). So counting this year, those four teams will have accounted for 24 AFC Championship Game appearances since the 2001 season, with the other 12 AFC teams accounting for a combined eight AFC Championship Game appearances.

Here’s a list of the starting AFC quarterbacks in the Super Bowl for every season in the 21st Century:

2001: Tom Brady, Patriots

2002: Rich Gannon, Raiders

2003: Tom Brady, Patriots

2004: Tom Brady, Patriots

2005: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

2006: Peyton Manning, Colts

2007: Tom Brady, Patriots

2008: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

2009: Peyton Manning, Colts

2010: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

2011: Tom Brady, Patriots

2012: Joe Flacco, Ravens

2013: Peyton Manning, Broncos

2014: Tom Brady, Patriots

2015: Peyton Manning, Broncos

2016: Brady or Roethlisberger

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Features, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
7 Responses to “Brady, Ben, Peyton are 14 of the last 16 AFC Super Bowl quarterbacks”
  1. navyvandal says: Jan 16, 2017 12:16 PM

    Two of those franchises are phenominal, especially that one off Route 1 in Foxborough 🙂

    Sad thing is i love that goofball Peyton Manning. I was lucky enough to meet him with the pro bowl practice was held on Hickam AFB a few years back when i was stationed at Pearl. I just hate the colts. And to think Reche Caldwell dropped the game. or else it would have been Tommy in a super bowl again that season.

  2. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Jan 16, 2017 12:17 PM

    Brady is on the list the most! Fact.

  3. Nofoolnodrool says: Jan 16, 2017 12:20 PM

    The revisions in New England will be upset with the factual list of who has been dominating…..but they will try to spin it to be all about the Pat’s…..a very insecure group of sheep.

  4. intrafinesse says: Jan 16, 2017 12:20 PM

    Having hall of fame QBs helps in getting to the super bowl.

  5. cdysart101 says: Jan 16, 2017 12:22 PM

    Robert Kraft makes sure he gives all his players extra kisses to get them pumped up for a championship.

  6. Matt from San Diego says: Jan 16, 2017 12:23 PM

    Didn’t realize how feeble the AFC really was. No wonder they hog the top 10 of the draft every year.

  7. bleck5 says: Jan 16, 2017 12:23 PM

    Make that 15 of 17.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!