Broncos interviewing special teams coaches

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 16, 2017, 7:12 PM EST

The Broncos interviewed Bears assistant special teams coach Richard Hightower for the team’s special teams coach position on Monday, Mike Klis of News9 in Denver reported.

Klis reported that Greg McMahon, former Saints special teams coach, will interview for the job on Tuesday.

McMahon was fired by the Saints earlier this month after nine years as special teams coach and 11 with the team.

The Bears hired Hightower last January. He has 10 years of NFL coaching experience including stints in Houston, Washington, Cleveland and San Francisco.