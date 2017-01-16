Chip Kelly talking to Jaguars again, and they have a head coach

Tom Coughlin interviewed for the Jaguars head coaching job, didn’t get it, and still ended up employed there.
And Chip Kelly might be following the same path.
After interviewing for the head coaching job that went to Doug Marrone, the former Eagles and 49ers head coach was back at EverBank Field today talking to Jaguars officials, according to Hays Carlyon of the Florida Times-Union.
Kelly as coordinator would be a fascinating idea, and could give Blake Bortles a better chance to succeed. They haven’t officially parted ways with coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but if Kelly’s hanging around, there are only so many other jobs for him there.
Maroon would truly be one if he goes with this guy, whose offense if not suited for the NFL, as has been proven quite definitively.
Kelly was a disaster as a head coach in the league.
It would be interesting to see if he can be a successful OC.
This type of move might be what Bortles needs.
Marrone is not the head coach in Jax that much is clear
Gus Bradley was a fantastic DC in Seattle and an awful HC in Jacksonville. No reason Kelly couldn’t be the opposite.
abcisezas123 says:
Jan 16, 2017 1:23 PM
Maroon would truly be one if he goes with this guy, whose offense if not suited for the NFL, as has been proven quite definitively.
Definitively proven how? Is the 2nd, 5th, and 12th ranked offense in the NFL with Nick Foles and Mark Sanchez as your QB definitive?
Not saying he’s a great coach, but much like Rex Ryan, these two get way more than their fair share of media and public hate. Dog pile effect.
Don’t see him as a Tom Coughlin type of guy.