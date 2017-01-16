 Skip to content

Divisional-round ratings down three percent

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Even with one of the four divisional-round games moved from 1:00 p.m. ET to prime-time, the ratings for the quartet of contests fell behind last year’s numbers.

Sure, it was only a three-percent reduction. But it was a reduction nonetheless.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the spike from Packers-Cowboys was offset by drops arising from the Steelers-Chiefs, Seahawks-Falcons, and Texans-Patriots. The Saturday night game between Houston and New England was down 10 percent over last year’s Saturday night classic between the Packers and Cardinals.

The next ratings test comes Sunday, when the Packers and the Falcons and the Steelers and the Patriots square off in the conference finals. Last year, the Patriots-Broncos averaged 53.3 million viewers, and Cardinals-Panthers had an average viewership of 45.7 million.

5 Responses to “Divisional-round ratings down three percent”
  1. liparulos says: Jan 16, 2017 3:42 PM

    That rating for the Saturday night game doesn’t surprise me. No one expected the Texans to stay close to the Patriots for as long as they did. Not that it mattered in the end . . . .

  2. flaccodelic says: Jan 16, 2017 3:42 PM

    It’s because the previous weekend’s games were so terrible. Next week’s ratings will be back up.

  3. aarons444 says: Jan 16, 2017 3:47 PM

    If the NFL had payed me, I wouldn’t have watched that Patriot-Texans game.

  4. celticsforever says: Jan 16, 2017 3:48 PM

    I’m sure if you convert the gaudy numbers that GB-Dal produced, and the overall rating would be down more than just 3%.

    But I am sure the league is quite pleased with the final 4. Just think of all the commercials they will get to run when these offensive snoozefests end up 38-35. LB’s optional. Hard hitting optional. Run game optional. Defense optional. Passing every play mandatory. They wont be happy until they achieve a final 4 with over/under of like 75 points for each game.

  5. tajuara says: Jan 16, 2017 3:54 PM

    Too many commercials. Viewers don’t want to sit half hour to watch the last two minutes of the game.

