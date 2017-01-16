Divisional-round ratings down three percent

Even with one of the four divisional-round games moved from 1:00 p.m. ET to prime-time, the ratings for the quartet of contests fell behind last year’s numbers.
Sure, it was only a three-percent reduction. But it was a reduction nonetheless.
Via SportsBusiness Daily, the spike from Packers-Cowboys was offset by drops arising from the Steelers-Chiefs, Seahawks-Falcons, and Texans-Patriots. The Saturday night game between Houston and New England was down 10 percent over last year’s Saturday night classic between the Packers and Cardinals.
The next ratings test comes Sunday, when the Packers and the Falcons and the Steelers and the Patriots square off in the conference finals. Last year, the Patriots-Broncos averaged 53.3 million viewers, and Cardinals-Panthers had an average viewership of 45.7 million.
That rating for the Saturday night game doesn’t surprise me. No one expected the Texans to stay close to the Patriots for as long as they did. Not that it mattered in the end . . . .
It’s because the previous weekend’s games were so terrible. Next week’s ratings will be back up.
If the NFL had payed me, I wouldn’t have watched that Patriot-Texans game.
I’m sure if you convert the gaudy numbers that GB-Dal produced, and the overall rating would be down more than just 3%.
But I am sure the league is quite pleased with the final 4. Just think of all the commercials they will get to run when these offensive snoozefests end up 38-35. LB’s optional. Hard hitting optional. Run game optional. Defense optional. Passing every play mandatory. They wont be happy until they achieve a final 4 with over/under of like 75 points for each game.
Too many commercials. Viewers don’t want to sit half hour to watch the last two minutes of the game.