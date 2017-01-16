Greg Manusky expected to interview for promotion in Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

The list of candidates for the Redskins’ defensive coordinator job added several names on Monday.

Rob Ryan interviewed with the team and Jason Tarver is expected in later in the week. They are also slated to speak to an in-house candidate.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky will interview for the coordinator job. Manusky joined Jay Gruden’s staff last year after spending four years as the defensive coordinator for the Colts. Manusky, who played for the Redskins in the late 1980s, has also been the top defensive coach for the Chargers and 49ers.

Mike Pettine and Gus Bradley have also interviewed for the job, with Bradley also believed to be a candidate with the Chargers and a possible choice for Tom Cable if he were to get the 49ers head coaching position.