 Skip to content

Greg Manusky expected to interview for promotion in Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 7:41 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 26: Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 26, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Colts 51-34. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Getty Images

The list of candidates for the Redskins’ defensive coordinator job added several names on Monday.

Rob Ryan interviewed with the team and Jason Tarver is expected in later in the week. They are also slated to speak to an in-house candidate.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky will interview for the coordinator job. Manusky joined Jay Gruden’s staff last year after spending four years as the defensive coordinator for the Colts. Manusky, who played for the Redskins in the late 1980s, has also been the top defensive coach for the Chargers and 49ers.

Mike Pettine and Gus Bradley have also interviewed for the job, with Bradley also believed to be a candidate with the Chargers and a possible choice for Tom Cable if he were to get the 49ers head coaching position.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, Washington Redskins
2 Responses to “Greg Manusky expected to interview for promotion in Washington”
  1. gregoryw1965 says: Jan 16, 2017 7:53 PM

    Gruden will be set up to fail and fired next year

  2. firerogergoodell says: Jan 16, 2017 8:20 PM

    Really bad idea. His Colts defenses were awful.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!