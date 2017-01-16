Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 16, 2017, 8:20 PM EST

The Jaguars have announced the hiring on Tyrone Wheatley as their new running backs coach.

Wheatley previously coached under new Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone in the college ranks and with the Bills.

Wheatley, 44, had a 10-year career as an NFL running back with the Giants and Raiders. He’s spent the last two seasons as running backs coach at his alma mater, Michigan.

“I am excited to have Tyrone join our staff and work with our running backs,” Marrone said in a statement. “I have worked with him for five years and know the type of leader and teacher that he is. He is an exceptional coach and will bring out the best in his players. He brings a charisma, attitude and Super Bowl-playing experience to the staff that will be vital.”

The Jaguars reportedly interviewed Chip Kelly for their offensive coordinator job on Monday.