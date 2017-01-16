 Skip to content

Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 16, 2017, 8:20 PM EST
DENVER - SEPTEMBER 22: Tyrone Wheatley #47 of the Oakland Raiders runs to the outside as defensive end Trevor Pryce #93 of the Denver Broncos pursues him on September 22, 2003 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 31-10. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jaguars have announced the hiring on Tyrone Wheatley as their new running backs coach.

Wheatley previously coached under new Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone in the college ranks and with the Bills.

Wheatley, 44, had a 10-year career as an NFL running back with the Giants and Raiders. He’s spent the last two seasons as running backs coach at his alma mater, Michigan.

“I am excited to have Tyrone join our staff and work with our running backs,” Marrone said in a statement. “I have worked with him for five years and know the type of leader and teacher that he is. He is an exceptional coach and will bring out the best in his players. He brings a charisma, attitude and Super Bowl-playing experience to the staff that will be vital.”

The Jaguars reportedly interviewed Chip Kelly for their offensive coordinator job on Monday.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach”
  1. firerogergoodell says: Jan 16, 2017 8:20 PM

    Underrated player!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!