Jason Tarver to interview for Washington DC job

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2017, 2:28 PM EST

Washington continues to add to its search for a defensive coordinator, with a fourth name joining the list.

According to Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, former 49ers linebackers coach Jason Tarver is scheduled to interview.

Former Bills coordinator Rob Ryan met with them today, and they’ve also interviewed former Browns head coach Mike Pettine and former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley.

Tarver was defensive coordinator in Oakland from 2012-14, and previously worked for the 49ers as a position coach.

Washington had received permission to talk to Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks, but he got the same promotion in Carolina after Sean McDermott got the Bills head coaching job.