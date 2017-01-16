 Skip to content

Jets sign Brian Winters to four-year extension

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 7:51 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Brian Winters #67 of the New York Jets in action against James Hurst #74 of the Baltimore Ravens during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jets won’t let right guard Brian Winters hit the open market as a free agent this offseason.

The team announced on Monday evening that Winters has signed a four-year extension with the team. No financial terms were included in the announcement, but multiple reports peg the value at around $8 million per year.

Winters was a third-round pick in 2013 and has started 41 games over his four seasons with the team. Thirteen of those starts came in 2016, although he ended the season on injured reserve thanks to a torn rotator cuff.

Winters turned in good work when he was healthy and his return gives the Jets some certainty at an uncertain spot for the group. Four players ended the year on injured reserve and veteran tackles Breno Giacomini and Ryan Clady could be moving on. Brandon Shell, a 2015 fifth-round pick, likely fits in somewhere, but center Nick Mangold’s $9 million cap number has led to discussion about his future with the team.

6 Responses to “Jets sign Brian Winters to four-year extension”
  1. riraider says: Jan 16, 2017 7:52 PM

    Good solid player.

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jan 16, 2017 7:54 PM

    yikes!

    another horrendous move by the jets

  3. tylawspick6 says: Jan 16, 2017 7:57 PM

    8 mil per year?

    do they try to create the worst possible contracts ever?

  4. sleonardi1 says: Jan 16, 2017 8:00 PM

    Not sure what financial terms are but seems like a pretty solid move. Young guard who already knows system. Especially when every other spot on the line could be different

  5. nic3roc0123 says: Jan 16, 2017 8:04 PM

    If Rapoport is correct and this deal is really worth $8M this is a steal. Winters first year and a half was rough and he looked like a bust but, something kicked in and now he is a top 10 guard. Carpenter has been another good find who clearly didn’t fit in the Seahawks zone blocking scheme. As long as Brandon Shell keeps developing the way he is and we fill out the line in the draft/free agency that line will be set.

  6. igotgamenj says: Jan 16, 2017 8:11 PM

    Who’s playing QB ?

