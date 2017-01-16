 Skip to content

Julio Jones may be limited, but will be “ready to rock”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2017, 12:37 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

It may not be “no concern,” but the Falcons are apparently confident wide receiver Julio Jones is OK.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Jones might be limited in practice this week, but would be “ready to rock,” in time to play Sunday against the Packers.

Jones aggravated the foot/toe injury he’s been dragging around the last few weeks, and may not be 100 percent.

But it’s also clear there’s nothing so significant it will keep him off the field against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Julio Jones may be limited, but will be “ready to rock””
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!