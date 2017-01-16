Mason Crosby makes history with his big kicks

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2017, 9:11 AM EST

It wasn’t just that Mason Crosby’s never done anything quite like it — no one has.

When the Packers kicker hit a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals in the final two minutes of last night’s win over the Cowboys, he became the first kicker to do that in postseason history, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

“It’s kind of a blur right now,” Crosby said. “But it was unreal.”

The Packers kicker hadn’t made a potential game-tying or go-ahead kick of 50 yards or longer in the fourth quarter or overtime, 0-of-4 on such attempts. He had only made one this season from 50 or beyond, and for his career, he’s 28-of-54 on such long attempts.

But his 56-yarder with 1:33 left was the third-longest kick in postseason history, and his 51-yard game-winner had to be hit twice, after the Cowboys used their final timeout to ice him. He hadn’t made two 50-plusses in a single game in his career, so hitting what amounted to three in such a short span was impressive.

“For Mason to hit those two kicks, he’s the best kicker in the league — and he’s got to do it outdoors for much of the season on a tough field at times, and he’s so reliable for us,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I know he’s made a bunch in a row for us in the playoffs. It’s just incredible that he makes it twice. A lot goes into that operation. Brett [Goode], obviously, with a great snap, Jake [Schum] with the hold, and Mason banged it through twice. That was pretty amazing.”

Crosby has hit 23 straight field goals in the postseason now, and he gets to try to extend that streak in the perfect indoor conditions of the Georgia Dome next week.