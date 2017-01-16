Mike Groh interviews for Eagles wide receivers coaching job

The Eagles interviewed Mike Groh for their vacant wide receivers coaching job on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported.
Groh was the wide receivers coach for the Bears from 2013-15 and spent last season as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator with the Rams. Groh has also coached in the college ranks including a stint as offensive coordinator under his father, Al Groh, at Virginia.
The Eagles had previously interviewed Bills wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal for the job, which opened following the dismissal of Greg Lewis earlier this month.
Okay…so the Bears had some productivity at the receiver position while he was there, but really…receiving corps are only as good as their talent level. Can this guy really coach up Agholor and DGB? I have my doubts.