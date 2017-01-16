 Skip to content

Mike Groh interviews for Eagles wide receivers coaching job

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 16, 2017, 7:41 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 15: Brandon Marshall #15 and wide receivers coach Mike Groh on the field during pregame warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on December 15, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Eagles interviewed Mike Groh for their vacant wide receivers coaching job on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported.

Groh was the wide receivers coach for the Bears from 2013-15 and spent last season as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator with the Rams. Groh has also coached in the college ranks including a stint as offensive coordinator under his father, Al Groh, at Virginia.

The Eagles had previously interviewed Bills wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal for the job, which opened following the dismissal of Greg Lewis earlier this month.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Mike Groh interviews for Eagles wide receivers coaching job”
  1. therealtrenches says: Jan 16, 2017 7:47 PM

    Okay…so the Bears had some productivity at the receiver position while he was there, but really…receiving corps are only as good as their talent level. Can this guy really coach up Agholor and DGB? I have my doubts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!