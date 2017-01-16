Mike Tomlin calls Patriots “a–holes” in video posted by Antonio Brown

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown made an odd decision to stream a Facebook live video of the team’s locker room after Sunday night’s win in Kansas City, a decision that gave fans access to to coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech — in which he referred to the Patriots as “a–holes.”
The video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times, also includes postgame thoughts from Steelers players. Tomlin was not directly criticizing the Patriots so much as firing his team up to have a big week against an opponent that will have more rest.
“We spotted those a–holes a day and a half,” Tomlin said of the Patriots. “They played yesterday, our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f–king morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass.”
The video also includes the voice of one player or coach telling the Steelers to “keep it cool on social media.” Posting a video from inside the locker room is probably not what that person had in mind.
