 Skip to content

Mike Tomlin calls Patriots “a–holes” in video posted by Antonio Brown

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2017, 6:34 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 3: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers after their game at Gillette Stadium on November 3, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown made an odd decision to stream a Facebook live video of the team’s locker room after Sunday night’s win in Kansas City, a decision that gave fans access to to coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech — in which he referred to the Patriots as “a–holes.”

The video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times, also includes postgame thoughts from Steelers players. Tomlin was not directly criticizing the Patriots so much as firing his team up to have a big week against an opponent that will have more rest.

“We spotted those a–holes a day and a half,” Tomlin said of the Patriots. “They played yesterday, our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f–king morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass.”

The video also includes the voice of one player or coach telling the Steelers to “keep it cool on social media.” Posting a video from inside the locker room is probably not what that person had in mind.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “Mike Tomlin calls Patriots “a–holes” in video posted by Antonio Brown”
  1. dcpatfan says: Jan 16, 2017 6:38 AM

    Good….

  2. jgo304 says: Jan 16, 2017 6:38 AM

    More proof Bradshaw was right he is a cheerleader.

  3. cebert44 says: Jan 16, 2017 6:40 AM

    WOW what a classy coach.

    Pitts must be proud to back Tomlin, he had that

    offense rolling. Now if the refs call holding on

    their def backs,oh wait if the refs had KC would

    have one.

    Guess I willroot for the a holes

  4. greglloydrules says: Jan 16, 2017 6:40 AM

    Watched it. Loved it. Whether you like Tomlin or not, the man can fire up his team. Patriots fans think this game is going to be easy. You got another thing coming.

  5. diehardfootballfan says: Jan 16, 2017 6:40 AM

    Give the Patriots more fire power you A–hole. Shut it down Antonio, you A–hole…

  6. 1971cuda says: Jan 16, 2017 6:43 AM

    Here comes the triggered snowflakes from the North East. I can see it now….
    “Tomlin is such a crybaby waaaaah!”
    “Bulletin Board material!”
    “Cheerleader!”

    I’m giggling in anticipation and brought plenty of play dough for the tramatized NE fans. Cry away, gals!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!