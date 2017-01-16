Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 8:18 AM EST

Working for the Bills brings defensive line coach Mike Waufle back to his home state.

A vote for Dolphins G Laremy Tunsil as the AFC East’s best rookie.

The Patriots made heavy use of WR Julian Edelman against the Texans.

Is LB Nick Perry a free agent option for the Jets?

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would like to see fewer commercials during NFL games.

The Bengals have the No. 9 overall draft pick for the second time in franchise history.

Former Browns Alex Mack and Taylor Gabriel are going to the NFC Championship Game.

Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell seems to like the postseason just fine.

LB Brian Cushing thinks the Texans are close to better things.

A look at the Colts’ reported pursuit of Peyton Manning to run the team.

Tom Coughlin’s arrival has led to talk of culture changes with the Jaguars.

Titans OL Sebastian Tretola hopes he learned enough in 2016 to contribute on the field in 2017.

Depth at linebacker could be on the Broncos shopping list.

Sunday’s loss is something that Chiefs C Mitch Morse will dwell on for a bit.

The season is over, but Raiders P Marquette King is still kicking things.

Chargers fans in San Diego have some kindred spirits in St. Louis.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play in a lot more playoff games.

Will CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie be back with the Giants next season?

LB Emmanuel Acho thinks the Eagles might regret acquiring him in a trade for Dion Lewis.

Checking out the cap situation for the Redskins.

The Bears need to boost the talent level in the secondary.

QB Jake Rudock will try to nail down the backup job with the Lions this offseason.

Packers K Mason Crosby didn’t stumble in the spotlight.

CB Captain Munnerlyn’s time with the Vikings may be over.

Looking forward to seeing the Falcons take on the Packers.

Panthers LB Thomas Davis has spread his wings into the comedy world.

A key play for the Chiefs bore some similarity to one the Saints ran to good effect earlier in the season.

Some offensive draft prospects for the Buccaneers to consider.

Aaron Rodgers‘ heroics likely looked familiar to the Cardinals.

The Rams hope they made the right call by hiring Sean McVay.

Checking in on the 49ers’ search for a coach and General Manager.

Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times thinks the Seahawks became an unlikable team this year.