New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hires his son

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 16, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Browns are hiring Blake Williams as their new linebackers coach and Jerod Kruse as assistant defensive backs coach, per multiple reports.

Williams is the son of Gregg Williams, who was hired as the Browns’ defensive coordinator earlier this month. The Browns have made staff changes on both sides of the ball since the end of last season.

Blake Williams worked under his father with both the Saints and Rams. He’s spent the last four seasons coaching in the college ranks, the last two at Southeastern Louisiana.

Kruse will work under DeWayne Walker, who was hired as the secondary coach last week. Kruse also coached at Southeastern Louisiana.

3 Responses to “New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hires his son”
  1. 6ball says: Jan 16, 2017 12:37 PM

    .
    When it comes to nepotism, the NFL is in a class by itself.
    .

  2. tjacks7 says: Jan 16, 2017 12:43 PM

    Get me a job, Greg. I’ll call you dad.

  3. imodan says: Jan 16, 2017 12:44 PM

    Good enough for Trump, good enough for the Browns.

