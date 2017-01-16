NFL declines comment on Seahawks’ failure to disclose Richard Sherman injury

Amazingly, the Seahawks blatantly violated the rules of the NFL’s injury reports by concealing a knee injury to cornerback Richard Sherman. Even more amazingly, coach Pete Carroll freely admitted to it.
Not surprisingly, the NFL is saying nothing about it. Reached by PFT for comment on the situation, the NFL had none.
Actually, that’s a little surprising. In past situations like this, the league has at times acknowledged that it is reviewing the matter. In this case, the league hasn’t even gone that far. (The league took a similar approach when Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele was a surprise scratch on a Thursday night due to an illness that was not previously disclosed by the team.)
One league source expressed outrage over the Sherman situation, pointing out that deliberate failure to comply with injury-reporting rules compromises the integrity of the game in a significant way.
“They flat-out lied week after week to the league and the public,” the source said. “How is that different from any of the Patriots’ ‘-gates’?”
As the NFL prepares to authorize the relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas, full compliance with the injury-reporting rules becomes paramount to the integrity of and public confidence in professional football. Transparency regarding potential violations becomes even more important, since the public needs to know when teams have been caught cheating when it comes to the injury reports.
Unless, of course, cheating on the injury reports is so widespread that the league doesn’t want the public (or the public servants who work in Congress) to realize that the violations are sufficiently rampant to amount to inherent corruption.
It’s frankly impossible to know whether and to what extent violations have occurred if the NFL’s position is going to be to say “no comment” and move on, hopeful that everyone else will move on, too.
See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.
Vegas probably knew
Sherman’s pride was injured after the Falcons roasted him on a spit in Seattle during the regular season.
How is that different from any of the Patriots’ ‘-gates’?”
Um, it wasn’t the Patriots, so …
Seahawks are allowed to get away with things that become federal cases with other teams
Big fine and I think at least a 5th round pick and if they find out when he was hurt for every two weeks he wasn’t listed move it up round
Sounds like Seahawks making excuses to save face…
We all saw Sherm epic fail!
I’m surprised the ‘league source’ thinks the NFL has any integrity.
Ted Wells on line 1
stay classy Seattle.
The Pete Carroll way
Carrol used to coach the Pats….maybe he taught the hoodie a few tricks
Lol
.
“They flat-out lied week after week to the league and the public,” the source said. “How is that different from any of the Patriots’ ‘-gates’?”
——-
In Framegate the league claimed Tom Brady was generally aware of tampered balls. In this case Pete Carroll publicly admitted that the Seahawks gamed the injury list for half of the season. Luckily, Goodell is a honest arbiter and will dispense ” his own brand of industrial justice “. IOW….. case dismissed.
.
No biggie. It’s not like they gained a competitive advantage. Only matters to Vegas. Good ole Rog will take care of everything. Funny how the Seahawks are hated as if they were a really good team as opposed to a team that has 1 SB win after years and years of irrelevance. Such hatred is usually reserved for the elite teams like the Steelers, Cowboys, or Patriots.
The league did nothing with the Colts, the league will do nothing here with Seattle.
“They flat-out lied week after week to the league and the public,” the source said. “How is that different from any of the Patriots’ ‘-gates’?”
===================================
You tell em Jonathan Kraft!!
Of course, we already knew that the league doesn’t really view this a violation given that they said so about the whole Andrew Luck with broken ribs incident.
“As the NFL prepares to authorize the relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas, full compliance with the injury-reporting rules becomes paramount to the integrity of and public confidence in professional football.”
One has nothing to do with the other. Reporting injuries in compliance with league policy is paramount. Seattle must be punished like a New England. But all that has Not One Thing to do with Oakland’s relo.