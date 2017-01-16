Packers-Cowboys draws highest divisional round rating in 20 years

Sunday afternoon’s Packers-Cowboys game has done blockbuster TV ratings for the NFL on FOX.
Packers-Cowboys drew a 28.2 overnight rating, which is the highest rating for a divisional playoff game in 20 years.
The combination of two popular teams and a great game that was decided as time expired gave the NFL an absolutely phenomenal rating — the kind of rating that can be topped only by the conference championship games and the Super Bowls. Other sports simply can’t draw those kinds of ratings, even for the biggest and best games. For context, Game 7 of the 2016 World Series drew a 25.2 overnight rating, while Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals drew an 18.9 overnight rating.
That’s very good news from the NFL, which spent much of the 2016 season mired in low television ratings. Those ratings began to rebound after the election, and the playoffs have been particularly strong.
From a ratings standpoint, the Cowboys losing is not great news for the NFL and FOX, as the Cowboys are the league’s biggest television draw. But Packers-Falcons and Steelers-Patriots are both attractive matchups as well, and the league should expect strong ratings for the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
And it was one of the best games in 20 years.
Goodbye Cowboys, goodbye ratings…
It was an epic match with two very popular teams. Awesome to see that it did well.
Sunday in ATL should be another great one!
Now that all the National Anthem kneelers are sitting at home, the ratings will come back.
One of best Packers/Cowboys games I have ever seen, and I’ve been watching these two go at it for years!
Of course it would have great ratings. After all, the game featured America’s Team!
And the Cowboys played, too.
I wonder what the ratings were in Vikings Country?
cafetero1075 says:
Jan 16, 2017 10:13 AM
Definitely one of the best last 5 minutes…and the right ending
That was a great game. I was rooting for Dallas, but it was an awesome contest nevertheless. It’s a shame someone had to lose that one.
The blatant holding that the Cowboys got away with might suggest the NFL knew the ratings factor? Hmmm….