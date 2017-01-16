 Skip to content

Packers-Cowboys draws highest divisional round rating in 20 years

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2017, 10:11 AM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after the Packers scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sunday afternoon’s Packers-Cowboys game has done blockbuster TV ratings for the NFL on FOX.

Packers-Cowboys drew a 28.2 overnight rating, which is the highest rating for a divisional playoff game in 20 years.

The combination of two popular teams and a great game that was decided as time expired gave the NFL an absolutely phenomenal rating — the kind of rating that can be topped only by the conference championship games and the Super Bowls. Other sports simply can’t draw those kinds of ratings, even for the biggest and best games. For context, Game 7 of the 2016 World Series drew a 25.2 overnight rating, while Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals drew an 18.9 overnight rating.

That’s very good news from the NFL, which spent much of the 2016 season mired in low television ratings. Those ratings began to rebound after the election, and the playoffs have been particularly strong.

From a ratings standpoint, the Cowboys losing is not great news for the NFL and FOX, as the Cowboys are the league’s biggest television draw. But Packers-Falcons and Steelers-Patriots are both attractive matchups as well, and the league should expect strong ratings for the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

10 Responses to “Packers-Cowboys draws highest divisional round rating in 20 years”
  1. cafetero1075 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:13 AM

    And it was one of the best games in 20 years.

  2. imsomeguy says: Jan 16, 2017 10:14 AM

    Goodbye Cowboys, goodbye ratings…

  3. packfntk says: Jan 16, 2017 10:16 AM

    It was an epic match with two very popular teams. Awesome to see that it did well.

    Sunday in ATL should be another great one!

  4. whatjusthapped says: Jan 16, 2017 10:17 AM

    Now that all the National Anthem kneelers are sitting at home, the ratings will come back.

  5. avpackfan says: Jan 16, 2017 10:18 AM

    One of best Packers/Cowboys games I have ever seen, and I’ve been watching these two go at it for years!

  6. nyneal says: Jan 16, 2017 10:20 AM

    Of course it would have great ratings. After all, the game featured America’s Team!
    And the Cowboys played, too.

  7. riraider says: Jan 16, 2017 10:26 AM

    I wonder what the ratings were in Vikings Country?

  8. jag1959 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:27 AM

    cafetero1075 says:
    Jan 16, 2017 10:13 AM
    And it was one of the best games in 20 years.
    ________________

    Definitely one of the best last 5 minutes…and the right ending

  9. v2787 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:28 AM

    That was a great game. I was rooting for Dallas, but it was an awesome contest nevertheless. It’s a shame someone had to lose that one.

  10. haughville says: Jan 16, 2017 10:29 AM

    The blatant holding that the Cowboys got away with might suggest the NFL knew the ratings factor? Hmmm….

