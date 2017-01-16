 Skip to content

Rams will turn attention to possible front-office improvements

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2017, 5:55 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 01: A Los Angeles Rams fan in a Jared Goff super hero type outfit gestures during the game with the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) Getty Images

Now that the Rams have a new head coach, other changes could be coming to the organization.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Rams will now look at ways to improve their front office. While searching for their latest coach, the Rams obtained feedback from various persons. They will study how to implement the changes.

Don’t be surprised if they add to the front office, supplementing G.M. Les Snead, possibly with someone who would occupy a higher position on the organizational chart.

Making an addition to the front office more likely is that COO Kevin Demoff will now be focusing more on getting the stadium built on time and within budget, and less time working on football matters.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Rams will turn attention to possible front-office improvements”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!