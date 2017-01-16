Rams will turn attention to possible front-office improvements

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2017, 5:55 AM EST

Now that the Rams have a new head coach, other changes could be coming to the organization.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Rams will now look at ways to improve their front office. While searching for their latest coach, the Rams obtained feedback from various persons. They will study how to implement the changes.

Don’t be surprised if they add to the front office, supplementing G.M. Les Snead, possibly with someone who would occupy a higher position on the organizational chart.

Making an addition to the front office more likely is that COO Kevin Demoff will now be focusing more on getting the stadium built on time and within budget, and less time working on football matters.