Report: 49ers “honing in” on Kyle Shanahan

Monday brought word that Josh McDaniels will be remaining with the Patriots as their offensive coordinator after pulling his name from consideration for the 49ers head coaching job.
That decision leaves the team with a pair of candidates that they’ve interviewed in Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is “honing in” on hiring Shanahan as their next coach.
Shanahan interviewed during the Falcons’ bye week and can talk to the 49ers again after the NFC Championship Game. Should the Falcons win, the 49ers would have to wait until the game is over to formally hire Shanahan and they’d be able to make a hire right away if Green Bay goes to the Super Bowl.
Shanahan has had several head coaching interviews over the last couple of years. If he does wind up with the job in Santa Clara, he’ll be a bit behind — quite a bit if the Falcons get to Houston — other teams when it comes to filling out a staff.
That’s an inconvenience, but it may not be a major one for Shanahan given how it has worked out for current boss Dan Quinn, who was hired in Atlanta after the Seahawks lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl two years ago.
Dan Quinn was hired after the superbowl by Atlanta, and he did alright putting together a staff. He hired Kyle as his OC. It’s fortunate for Shanahan that he has ties to assistants who were just let go by Denver like Rick Dennison. The key with the Niners is hiring the right GM to pair with the coach. The Niners are a big rebuilding task.
He’s a fool if he takes this job. He can do way way better. York will never allow a coach to succeed in SF. Look what happened to Jim Harbaugh. Frankly, I’d bet Schefter’s “source” is someone among the 49ers brass who is trying to portray this as if the 9ers weren’t interested in McDaniels and that it was they who rejected him. It won’t work though. EVERYBODY knows the team is a dumpster fire. Jed proves it every time he opens his mouth.
This guy is the best fit for the job. McDaniels is a control freak who drafted Tebow.. the Niners have about 70 million in cap room and still have a bright future if Jed learns to keep his nose out of personal decisions. This franchise turned it around once by hiring Harbaugh and they can do it again if they hire the right man and draft better. It's the NFL you fools. This league changes year by year. All it takes is the right person and a qb and we're set..
Shanahan is the only coach SF should go after. Unlike York, he understands football! “Jed hire him! After you hire him, stay in the press box for several years and let the team develop. SF isn’t winning a Superbowl anytime soon and your not going to be respected for just as long!”
It’s gonna be Tom Cable. Shannahan has a great gig right now and his stock will only go higher over the next couple of years. He’ll be wise and hold out for a better opportunity. Cable will gladly take the pay raise from being an O-line coach. The 49ers will continue to stink until they find a GM that can put together a good team and work with York. It might be a while…
You are supposed to hire a GM first, who would then hire the HC. That is problem number one.
Second, other than the notable nane, and taking away ATL, this guy has been a QB killer everywhere he has been.
Now I could see the Niners hiring Cable. Or even Daddy Shanny.
SF is one of the most beautiful places in the country. The team has nowhere to go but up. They have the second pick in the draft and are awash in cap space . Yet, nobody wants the job? I wonder why?
Career suicide if he takes that job. He should check out the future head coaching prospects of the last two guys who held the job if he has any doubts on that one. And the guy before that who was successful in the job got forced out. Nobody with any other prospects wants to work for the Niners.
