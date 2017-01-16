 Skip to content

Report: Rob Ryan to interview with Redskins

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2017, 10:48 AM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Defensive coach Rob Ryan of the Buffalo Bills makes a call after beating the Cleveland Browns 33-13 at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rex Ryan’s departure from Buffalo struck a serious blow to his hopes of more head coaching work in the NFL and many have opined that his coaching future in the league would be as a defensive coordinator.

There’s been no sign that Ryan is going to go that route in 2017, but his brother appears to have interest in such a position. Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that Rob Ryan is scheduled to interview with the Redskins for their defensive coordinator opening this week.

Ryan spent last season in Buffalo with his brother, although their combined efforts didn’t do enough to get the defense where it needed to be. He came to Buffalo after being dismissed as the Saints’ defensive coordinator during the 2015 season and Ryan has also run the defense in Dallas, Cleveland and Oakland over the course of his career.

Washington fired Joe Barry after the season and they interviewed Mike Pettine, who was a longtime Ryan assistant before becoming the Browns head coach, and Gus Bradley for the opening.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Rumor Mill, Top Stories, Washington Redskins
16 Responses to “Report: Rob Ryan to interview with Redskins”
  1. scoops1 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:49 AM

    hahahaha oh please let this happen!!!!!

  2. blacknyellow5 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:51 AM

    How does this guy keep getting work?

  3. 12coltsfan12 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:51 AM

    this has gotta be a joke, right? who in the world would touch this turd?

  4. glenuendo says: Jan 16, 2017 10:52 AM

    This is coming from a ‘skins fan. For the love of all that is holy don’t hire this man!!! His defenses have sucked. I see no reason he will turn it around.

  5. TheNaturalMevs says: Jan 16, 2017 10:52 AM

    Why does anyone want this guy to come in and bring a 28th ranked defense with him after all this time?

  6. dietrich43 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:53 AM

    Rex should be interviewing for DC posts. Rob should be interviewing for Walmart.

  7. mcjon22 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:53 AM

    Lol why?

  8. stevenray72 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:53 AM

    No…. Please no!!

  9. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:53 AM

    That ugly sound you’re hearing from the direction of DC is the collective groans, gnashing of teeth and screams of anguish at the thought of this buffoon joining the coaching staff.

    The good ol’ coaching boy network is alive and well if this failure ever gets another NFL coaching gig.

  10. MichaelEdits says: Jan 16, 2017 10:53 AM

    It’s too bad Ringling Brothers is closing.

  11. 667s650w says: Jan 16, 2017 10:54 AM

    The Redskins would be foolish not to hire him!
    – signed The Dallas Cowboys, Philly Eagles, and NY Giants

  12. ryder09 says: Jan 16, 2017 10:54 AM

    Now we know who is going to have the worst defense in the league.

  13. rootpain says: Jan 16, 2017 10:55 AM

    Wow and it’s not even an April Fool’s joke.

  14. joetoronto says: Jan 16, 2017 11:00 AM

    Amazing, once the lowly Bills let him go it should have been a clear sign to stay away.

  15. ckudrick says: Jan 16, 2017 11:02 AM

    Please let this happen. Love, An Eagles Fan

  16. manderson4150 says: Jan 16, 2017 11:02 AM

    How does this guy keep on getting interviews in the first place….less a job……

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!