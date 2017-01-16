 Skip to content

Report: DeShawn Shead suffered torn ACL

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 16, 2017, 1:15 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 07: Defensive back DeShawn Shead #35 of the Seattle Seahawks breaks up a pass intended for Wide receiver Anquan Boldin #80 of the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Seahawks safety Deshawn Shead suffered a torn ACL in last weekend’s playoff loss at Atlanta, NFL Network reported.

The report said Shead will have surgery to repair the tear. The Seahawks feared after the game that Shead had torn his ACL but no official diagnosis was made until the team returned to Seattle.

Shead will become a restricted free agent in March.

Shead started all 15 games he played in 2016. He had one interception and a career-best 14 pass breakups.

4 Responses to “Report: DeShawn Shead suffered torn ACL”
  1. harshedmellow says: Jan 16, 2017 1:21 PM

    Man… I hate all injuries to elite athletes, but it’s just so extra-bad when it happens towards the end of the season for a guy on a contract year… and doubly so when that guy hasn’t yet really gotten paid in the League. Bummer. 😦

    Heal up and get back, Shead!

  2. aarons444 says: Jan 16, 2017 1:29 PM

    What a shame for this young man.

    He was about to get PAID!

  3. harshedmellow says: Jan 16, 2017 2:03 PM

    Hopefully the Seahawks will take care of him.

  4. Kim Jong Goodell says: Jan 16, 2017 2:03 PM

    See. This is another reason the patriots won. Because they didn’t have to face Shead. Sounds about as intelligent as what Earl said…

Leave a Reply

