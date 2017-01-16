Report: DeShawn Shead suffered torn ACL

Seahawks safety Deshawn Shead suffered a torn ACL in last weekend’s playoff loss at Atlanta, NFL Network reported.
The report said Shead will have surgery to repair the tear. The Seahawks feared after the game that Shead had torn his ACL but no official diagnosis was made until the team returned to Seattle.
Shead will become a restricted free agent in March.
Shead started all 15 games he played in 2016. He had one interception and a career-best 14 pass breakups.
Man… I hate all injuries to elite athletes, but it’s just so extra-bad when it happens towards the end of the season for a guy on a contract year… and doubly so when that guy hasn’t yet really gotten paid in the League. Bummer. 😦
Heal up and get back, Shead!
What a shame for this young man.
He was about to get PAID!
Hopefully the Seahawks will take care of him.
See. This is another reason the patriots won. Because they didn’t have to face Shead. Sounds about as intelligent as what Earl said…