Richard Sherman had knee injury, Seahawks didn’t report it

For much of the 2016 season and into this year’s playoffs, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman would get days off practice that the Seahawks would claim on their official injury report were “not injury related.”
Now the Seahawks are admitting that an injury did affect Sherman for much of the season.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said today on 710 ESPN in Seattle that Sherman suffered an MCL injury during the season. Carroll said the injury was affecting Sherman both physically and mentally.
That raises an obvious question: Why did the Seahawks’ injury report repeatedly list Sherman’s days off as “not injury related” when an injury was affecting him physically and mentally? The whole point of the injury report is that the NFL wants teams to be transparent about which players are ailing and which players are healthy. The Seahawks were less than transparent.
Carroll surely believes the Seahawks’ decision not to list Sherman on the injury report violated the letter of the law, or else he wouldn’t have mentioned it today. And he might be right: Not every bump and bruise has to be listed on the injury report, and if the Seahawks were certain Sherman was going to be able to play through the injury, they may be in the clear as far as the league office is concerned.
Still, it’s odd that Carroll is talking about injuries affecting Sherman now, when the official word from the Seahawks all season was “not injury related.”
Certainly a fine, I think a draft pick should be forfeited as well, especially if it went back into the regular season.
Will the NFL comment?
All teams are not treated alike.
“Carroll said the injury was affecting Sherman both physically and mentally.”
2 SB appearances in 6 seasons, kids. 4 Division championships, 5 straight seasons with the top scoring defense in football.
Your top pick QB had BETTER do something good after all that money you spent on him. And your all-world WR had BETTER be your go-to guy this time of year. That’s expected. Nobody expects a 3rd round QB at 5’11, to do what Russell Wilson has done, with an average OL, at best, his entire career. That said, I hope the Falcons win – it would be that much more proof that Pete Carroll’s system and philosophy works (you’re welcome for Dan Quinn).
So the Patriots punishment in deflategate, regardless of whether balls were or were not deflated, was partially because of their history of skirting the rules. With that being the precedent, the Seahawks have been fined how many times for skirting the practice rules??? I think this is a culture of rules violations. Time to come down with the hammer Goodell… just saying
