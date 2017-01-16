After they beat the Texans on Saturday night, the word from the Patriots was that they needed to play better if they are going to advance to the seventh Super Bowl of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era.
The message in the Steelers locker room after Sunday night’s 18-16 win over the Chiefs sounded pretty similar. The Steelers moved the ball for much of the game, but settled for six Chris Boswell field goals because they couldn’t get the ball into the end zone. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that was “enough” to get the job done on Sunday, but the consensus was that enough won’t be enough in New England.
Guard David DeCastro said the team needs to be better and running back Le’Veon Bell said they’ll need “better than our A-game.”
“There are a lot of things to do to be successful against them,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “They are the best in the world for a reason. We’ve got to score points, can’t turn the ball over.”
The Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 in the regular season, but Roethlisberger missed the game with an injury. He’ll be back this time for what the Steelers hope will be a better effort all around.
“Steelers did “enough” in KC, need more next Sunday”
————————————————————-
Yeah, like 40 more.
Good luck with that.
31-17 Patriots.
Tom gets the offense back on track and the defense continues to be overlooked and underrated.
All respect to the Patriots, the Steelers are going to have to play a perfect game to win in Foxboro and I think they recognize that. The Patriots are #1 until they lose, they absolutely should be favored to win this game and the Super Bowl after that.
Go Steelers!
Roethlisberger is the master of the understatement, it will take a lot more.
Certainly, the Steelers won’t be going to the Super Bowl without some TD production. However, that has been KC’s defense, pretty much, all year…give up the yards, but hold them out of the end zone. KC is a tough place to play…add the fact that play calling was trash inside the red zone, and there you have it.
I hope they win in NE, but as of late, they have not had a lot of success up there…I think it will be tight game, maybe won or lost in the last minute.
To the non-troll NE fans…hope we have a good game! To the trolls…go pound sand.