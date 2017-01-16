 Skip to content

Titans add two to coaching staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 16, 2017, 12:59 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Ryquell Armstead #25 of the Temple Owls celebrates with wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Titans have hired ex-NFL player Frisman Jackson as their new wide receivers coach and Craig Auckerman as assistant special teams coach.

This is Jackson’s first NFL coaching job. Jackson spent the last two years as wide receivers coach at Temple and previously coached at North Carolina State, Northern Illinois, Western Illinois and Akron. He added the title of passing game coordinator at Temple last season.

Jackson played under Titans offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie with the Browns in the early 2000s.

Auckerman was special teams coordinator with the Chargers last season after serving as assistant special teams coach the previous three seasons with the Chargers. Auckerman has 10 years of NFL coaching experience.

1 Response to “Titans add two to coaching staff”
  1. 6ball says: Jan 16, 2017 1:40 PM

    .
    They must have a lot of faith in Frisman Jackson. WR is the Titans Achilles heel and beefing up that position is essential for them to improve. It’s very likely that Tennessee spends a high draft choice on a top flight prospect.
    .

