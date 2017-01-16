Tom Brady: I love Earl Thomas

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the subject of a tweet from Seahawks safety Earl Thomas on Saturday that had Thomas complaining that Brady “has the easiest route” to the playoffs thanks to the Patriots’ spot in the AFC East.
Thomas’ tweet was one of the topics of conversation for Brady during a Monday visit to “Kirk and Callahan” on WEEI in Boston. Brady opted not to return fire or make the case for his football life being more difficult than Thomas imagines it to be.
“I love Earl,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I think he’s a helluva player. I really wish him the best in his recovery.”
Brady was also asked about the video from inside the locker room that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared on social media. In a response you could have almost certainly scripted yourself, Brady said he didn’t think it “would go over well” with coach Bill Belichick. Brady added that the team’s policy is to not share anything from inside the locker room.
A warning to keep cool on social media can be heard during Brown’s video, which suggests that the policy may not be followed quite as closely in Pittsburgh.
