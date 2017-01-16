Vikings adding UCLA coordinator Kennedy Polamalu as RBs coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2017, 9:43 AM EST

One of the more intriguing questions of the offseason for the Vikings will be the future of running back Adrian Peterson.

Well, at least we know who his coach is going to be, if he’s back with the team.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Vikings are hiring Kennedy Polamalu as their new running backs coach.

Kevin Stafanski coached that position the last two years, moving over from tight ends. Polamalu was offensive coordinator at UCLA last year, and has worked two stints in the NFL with the Browns and Jaguars.

What he has to work with is unclear. The Vikings may not want to keep the 31-year-old running back with the $18 million cap hit next year, and if they move on from Peterson, they need a fresh start and an infusion of talent at the position after finishing last in the league in rushing.