When will Jim Irsay break his silence?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2017, 9:43 PM EST

Colts owner Jim Irsay has said nothing publicly about his coach and General Manger in the 15 days since the 2016 regular season ended. That could change soon.

Appearing on Monday’s PFT Live, Bob Kravitz of WTHR, who accurately speculated that Irsay was pursuing Peyton Manning and Jon Gruden to replace Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano, speculated that something could happen this week.

Kravitz didn’t report anything per se, but he shared his gut feeling that changes could be coming. He also said that he believes the pursuit of Manning likely had ended, with the ball in Manning’s court if he decides he’s ready to take on the task of running a team. Further, Kravitz added one name to the mix who had previously not been mentioned in connection with the Colts: Former Broncos and Washington coach Mike Shanahan.

Irsay’s ongoing silence coupled with reports of efforts to upgrade does little to allow Grigson and Pagano to proceed with the kind of clear mandate that they need. Then again, an 8-8 season that placed the Colts at third place in the division will tend to create uncertainty, especially when the owner has made it clear that he expects multiple championships during Andrew Luck’s career. Five years in, they’re going the wrong way.