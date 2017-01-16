 Skip to content

Which Super Bowl matchup would be the most interesting?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2017, 11:28 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: A sign outside the stadium promotes Super Bowl LI before the game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

With four teams left, there are four possible Super Bowl matchups. So which one would be the best?

Answer below, drop a comment, etc., etc., etc.

8 Responses to “Which Super Bowl matchup would be the most interesting?”
  1. donbat67 says: Jan 16, 2017 11:32 PM

    Please not the pats again ,

  2. r502 says: Jan 16, 2017 11:36 PM

    Seahawks vs Chiefs….
    Whoops, never mind

  3. carlpanzramwasatypicalminnesotan says: Jan 16, 2017 11:38 PM

    The 5-0 Vikings are always a threat.

  4. parasol monster says: Jan 16, 2017 11:40 PM

    Yes, Packers vs. Patriot.

    Just one Patriot.

  5. THX 138 says: Jan 16, 2017 11:41 PM

    None of the above

  6. mmack66 says: Jan 16, 2017 11:41 PM

    Patriots-Packers.

  7. f1restarter says: Jan 16, 2017 11:45 PM

    Everybody wants to watch the Packers, the real America’s Team.

  8. mypercyhurts2 says: Jan 16, 2017 11:50 PM

    I think a lot of folks would like to see the Packers slap the Steelers again.

