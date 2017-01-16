 Skip to content

Who had the best individual performance this weekend?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2017, 5:59 AM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by inside linebacker Ramik Wilson #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Monday’s PFT Live will spend plenty of time looking back on the divisional-round weekend. So the question of the day, not surprisingly, will do the same thing.

And here it is: Who had the best individual performance of the weekend?

The choices are below. Pick one, make your case in the comments, call us out for omitting other potential options.

And then tune in for the show, which starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and then slides over to NBCSN for a two-hour simulcast.

Guests include NBC’s Mike Tirico and Bob Kravitz of WTHR in Indianapolis.

