49ers interview Seahawks exec Scott Fitterer for G.M. job

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 17, 2017, 12:40 AM EST

The San Francisco 49ers completed a pair of interviews with members of the Seattle Seahawks front office for their general manager job on Monday.

After speaking with Trent Kirchner in the morning, the 49ers announced they interview Scott Fitterer for the opening Monday afternoon.

Kirchner and Fitterer share the title of co-director of player personnel with the Seahawks under general manager John Schneider. The pair oversees both the college and pro scouting departments of the Seahawks.

The 49ers have interviewed or scheduled interviews with 10 different executives in their search for a replacement for Trent Baalke.

The 49ers also interview Seattle assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tom Cable for their head coaching job.