Alex Smith, Dustin Colquitt add to number of Chiefs in Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry pulled out of the Pro Bowl this week, but the Chiefs are still gaining in the number of players from their roster who will take part in the game.

The team announced on Tuesday that quarterback Alex Smith and punter Dustin Colquitt have been added to the roster. They join tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Marcus Peters and rookie returner Tyreek Hill as representatives from Kansas City in the game.

It is the second time that Smith has been part of a Pro Bowl roster and he will be replacing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who fractured his fibula late in the season as the Raiders and Chiefs were vying for the AFC West title. The Chiefs took it with a win in Week 17 while the Raiders lost, but Smith’s season came to an end in an 18-16 loss to the Steelers last Sunday night.

With Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger both on the roster, there will be at least one other replacement quarterback going to the game.

Colquitt is also going to the Pro Bowl for the second time. He’s going in place of Colts punter Pat McAfee, who announced over the weekend that he will be having knee surgery.

    Alex Smith named to Pro Bowl…

    (Pro Bowl cancelled)

