Antonio Brown apologizes for Facebook video

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 11:20 PM EST

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted an apology late Tuesday night for using Facebook Live to broadcast the Steelers’ locker room celebration after last Sunday’s win over the Chiefs.

The video violated league rules in addition to angering many of Brown’s teammates and showing viewers Steelers coach Mike Tomlin using obscenities in regard to the Patriots. Tomlin made clear Tuesday that the team was angry with Brown and that Brown will be punished.

“I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me,” Brown wrote. “And I wanted to share that moment with our fans.

“It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions. I’m sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they’ve had to answer questions about while we’re preparing for a big game on Sunday.”

The Steelers play at New England Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.