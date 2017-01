Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 5:25 PM EST

The Bills on Tuesday announced the hiring of Rob Boras as their new tight ends coach.

Boras spent the last two seasons as the Rams’ offensive coordinator. He’s been coaching in the NFL since 2004 and has previously coached with the Bears and Jaguars.

New Bills coach Sean McDermott has thus far only made official the hires of Boras and defensive line coach Mike Waufle, who also comes to Buffalo from the Rams.