Broncos add Marcus Robertson as defensive backs coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 12:33 PM EST
NASHVILLE, TN - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Marcus Robertson of the Tennessee Titans poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s not a head coaching job or a coordinator post, but Marcus Robertson just walked into a pretty good gig.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Robertson will be named the Broncos defensive backs coach, as part of their makeover on that side of the ball under new coach Vance Joseph.

Robertson has been with the Raiders the last three seasons, and has also coached with the Lions and Titans. New Broncos coordinator Joe Woods brought him on staff in Oakland, so there’s familiarity there.

Robertson also had a 12-year career as a player, with the Oilers/Titans and the Seahawks.

