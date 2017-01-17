Broncos add Marcus Robertson as defensive backs coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 12:33 PM EST

It’s not a head coaching job or a coordinator post, but Marcus Robertson just walked into a pretty good gig.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Robertson will be named the Broncos defensive backs coach, as part of their makeover on that side of the ball under new coach Vance Joseph.

Robertson has been with the Raiders the last three seasons, and has also coached with the Lions and Titans. New Broncos coordinator Joe Woods brought him on staff in Oakland, so there’s familiarity there.

Robertson also had a 12-year career as a player, with the Oilers/Titans and the Seahawks.