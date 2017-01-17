 Skip to content

Carlos Dunlap replaces Jadeveon Clowney in Pro Bowl

The Texans are out of the playoffs, and their star defensive end is out of the postseason all-star game.

The Bengals have announced that defensive end Carlos Dunlap will replace Jadeveon Clowney in the Pro Bowl, which will be played later this month in Orlando. Clowney won’t play due to injury.

Dunlap joins defensive tackle Geno Atkins and receiver A.J. Green as Bengals who have qualified for the Pro Bowl. However, Green won’t play due to a hamstring injury.

For Dunlap, it’s his second straight Pro Bowl, and the second of his career. He had eight sacks in 2016.

