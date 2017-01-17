Chris Hogan “feeling good” after injuring thigh

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan had four catches for 95 yards in two-plus quarters against the Texans last Saturday night, but didn’t get a chance to build on those numbers after he hurt his thigh.

Hogan went back to the locker room and didn’t return to the 34-16 win. It doesn’t sound like he has much concern about the injury keeping him from playing against the Steelers, however.

Hogan said that he felt he could have returned to the game had the Patriots needed his services and that he’s feeling even healthier now.

“Feeling good, just had a little minor setback in the game, but I’m working back every single day and feeling better every day,” Hogan said in comments distributed by the team.

The Patriots played without Malcolm Mitchell for the second straight game as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Hogan and Julian Edelman, who had eight catches for 139 yards, were the leading receivers in the divisional round win.