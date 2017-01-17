Darian Stewart will go to the Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 2:27 PM EST

The Broncos secondary will be well represented at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that safety Darian Stewart has been named to the game as a replacement for Chiefs safety Eric Berry. Stewart will join cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris on the AFC roster, leaving safety T.J. Ward as the only regular member of the starting lineup who has not gotten the nod. Linebacker Von Miller is also on the team.

It will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for Stewart, who finished his second season with the Broncos after five seasons with the Rams and Ravens. He had 68 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while starting all 16 games.

Stewart’s stay in Denver will continue beyond this season as he signed a four-year extension with the team during the season.