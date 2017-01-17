Derek Carr helps find missing child

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

The social-media platform known as Twitter can be used for plenty of good things, and for plenty of not-so-good things.

Here’s one very good thing for which it recently was used: A retweet from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr of a message aimed at finding a missing boy resulted in a reply with information that helped police find him, via CSNBayArea.com.

It’s a reminder of the potency of the device. Carr, with more than 247,000 followers, clicked a button and performed a significant service for his fellow man.

