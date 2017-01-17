 Skip to content

Derek Carr helps find missing child

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 4:22 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts near the end of the second quarter on December 24, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 33-25. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The social-media platform known as Twitter can be used for plenty of good things, and for plenty of not-so-good things.

Here’s one very good thing for which it recently was used: A retweet from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr of a message aimed at finding a missing boy resulted in a reply with information that helped police find him, via CSNBayArea.com.

It’s a reminder of the potency of the device. Carr, with more than 247,000 followers, clicked a button and performed a significant service for his fellow man.

Meanwhile . . . . Never mind.

4 Responses to “Derek Carr helps find missing child”
  1. knowspinzone says: Jan 17, 2017 4:25 PM

    Good for Derek.

    BTW, who did they find …… Antonio Brown?

  2. moknowsbo says: Jan 17, 2017 4:26 PM

    Carr>Trump.

  3. cobrala2 says: Jan 17, 2017 4:31 PM

    Kudos to respecting your responsibility, Derek!

  4. r8danation says: Jan 17, 2017 4:34 PM

    GREAT JOB CARR!!!
    I’m Wondering If Brown Would Have Had The Effect Going Live.

  5. gogreenbiotch says: Jan 17, 2017 4:36 PM

    This guy does it all. It’s Fresno in him:) go bulldogs

