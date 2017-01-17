Derek Carr helps find missing child

The social-media platform known as Twitter can be used for plenty of good things, and for plenty of not-so-good things.
Here’s one very good thing for which it recently was used: A retweet from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr of a message aimed at finding a missing boy resulted in a reply with information that helped police find him, via CSNBayArea.com.
It’s a reminder of the potency of the device. Carr, with more than 247,000 followers, clicked a button and performed a significant service for his fellow man.
Good for Derek.
BTW, who did they find …… Antonio Brown?
Carr>Trump.
Kudos to respecting your responsibility, Derek!
GREAT JOB CARR!!!
I’m Wondering If Brown Would Have Had The Effect Going Live.
This guy does it all. It’s Fresno in him:) go bulldogs