Falcons place Adrian Clayborn on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 5:07 PM EST

The Falcons have officially placed defensive end Adrian Clayborn on their injured-reserve list.

Clayborn suffered a torn bicep in last Saturday’s divisional playoff win over the Seahawks. He had five sacks in 2016 and was a key player on the Falcons’ improved defensive front.

A first-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2011, Clayborn, 28, has eight sacks and has started 12 games in two seasons with the Falcons.

To address the roster with Clayborn out, the Falcons promoted defensive tackle Joe Vellano from the practice squad and signed defensive tackle Jimmy Staten to the practice squad. Vellano has nine games of NFL experience from a previous stint with the Patriots.