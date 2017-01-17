Jaguars interviewing Mike Nolan for position coach gig

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 11:53 AM EST

As it turns out, Chip Kelly’s not the only former 49ers head coach interviewing with the Jaguars.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, Mike Nolan has talked to the Jaguars about a linebackers coach job.

Nolan, 57, coached linebackers for the Chargers last year, after a three-year stint as defensive coordinator for the Falcons.

He had an 18-37 record with the 49ers and was fired midway through the 2008 season. That’s still better than the 2-14 Kelly put on the board last year in his one year in San Francisco. He has interviewed for the Jacksonville offensive coordinator job.

The Jaguars are also adding former Clemson assistant coach Marion Hobby to work with their defensive line, but he never coached the 49ers.

So if anyone knows where Jim Tomsula is at the moment, let us know.