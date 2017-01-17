Jerry Jones: I “really believe” Tony Romo will be in a Super Bowl

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t ready to say goodbye to Tony Romo or anything else about how things will play out for the quarterback over the course of the offseason, but he’s not wavering from one of his longest-held convictions about the quarterback.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones reiterated his postgame comments about it not being the time to really delve into questions about what’s next for Romo. He was willing to discuss his belief that “Romo is capable of doing” what Aaron Rodgers did against the Cowboys on Sunday and that Romo’s future includes a trip to the Super Bowl.
“I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Now try that one on. I know that if he’s healthy enough, he’ll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that.”
The questions of where Romo will get the chance to prove Jones correct and how he’ll get there remain unanswered and Jones was firm about them remaining unanswered until he’s ready to make “my decision” about the quarterback’s future.
Sure glad this man isn’t leading my team!!
.
I really believe he will be injured again…
Is he going to be part of the half time show?
“And I also have some snake oil for sale.”
You want to bet?
I’ll have to see Romo roll left and throw a laser 40 yards downfield to within a foot of the sideline before I join Jerry Jones in believing he can do it.
“commerical”
Maybe if he buys a ticket……
A backup dancer for Lady Gaga…..
A streaker on the field……
Maybe in the next life?????
Pretty good gig Romo has going now, riding the pine. It can be fun having one surgery after another.
He needs to go to a team with:
1) a good defense
2) a good line
3) a strong running game
Granted, EVERY quarterback would like these things but under these circumstances Romo really could take a team to the Super Bowl. A team like Dallas for Instance.
If Romo goes to the Jets then no, he won’t be in a Super Bowl. That team has farther to go than Romo has seasons left.
If he goes to Denver then maybe he has a shot. Most of the other QB-needy teams are pretty bad, too. Houston might be the one that’s just a QB away but they’re in a tough spot financially.
If Romo goes to the Broncos, yeah he can be in a Super Bowl…
Maybe if he buys a ticket
Is this while hes playing Madden2017 on Xbox ?
Im sure a bunch of GM’s are saying to themselves, wow maybe that could be our team, I better offer Jerry a first and a fourth to have a chance at that.
Jerry isn’t stupid. He may be an egomaniacal maniac but all this public praise of Tony is leading to a press conference where he and Tony discuss their “mutual” agreement to part ways.
milehighcityboss says:
Jan 17, 2017 11:50 AM
If Romo goes to the Broncos, yeah he can be in a Super Bowl…
Do you seriously believe that Romo will stay healthy for 19 games? Get real!
Jerry is just trying to jack up Tony’s trade value.