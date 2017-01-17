Jerry Jones: I “really believe” Tony Romo will be in a Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 11:31 AM EST

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t ready to say goodbye to Tony Romo or anything else about how things will play out for the quarterback over the course of the offseason, but he’s not wavering from one of his longest-held convictions about the quarterback.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones reiterated his postgame comments about it not being the time to really delve into questions about what’s next for Romo. He was willing to discuss his belief that “Romo is capable of doing” what Aaron Rodgers did against the Cowboys on Sunday and that Romo’s future includes a trip to the Super Bowl.

“I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Now try that one on. I know that if he’s healthy enough, he’ll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that.”

The questions of where Romo will get the chance to prove Jones correct and how he’ll get there remain unanswered and Jones was firm about them remaining unanswered until he’s ready to make “my decision” about the quarterback’s future.